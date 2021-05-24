Home

Business

Hoteliers look to better days

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 29, 2021 2:24 pm
[Source: Tourism Fiji]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has requested that current levels of taxes and duties levied on the industry remain for at least three years.

This was part of the Association’s submission during budget consultations where it also asked for financial support through government initiatives.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says hoteliers also need bank assistance for hotels to be revamped and refurbished after an extended period of closures, and to re-stocked to receive guests.

The Association says it is focusing on recovery and revitalization ahead of the budget announcement next month.

Lockington says they also stressed that the industry must first survive the current crisis to emerge safer and ready to do business.

She adds tourism needs clear and specific recovery strategies to survive so that its multiplier effects on the economy can resume via foreign exchange earnings and employment.

Lockington says they have pin-pointed areas of the industry that need critical support.

This includes small businesses that form the core of tourism, which are closed, cash strapped or hanging on by a thread.

Lockington also says when tourism is on its feet again and the economy rebounds they need to have all available products and services ready to welcome back visitors.

Some of these are the different accommodation options, activities, transport systems, tours and supply lines.

Tourism in Fiji has been at a stand-still for about 16 months.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.