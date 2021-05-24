Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|
Full Coverage

Business

Hoteliers focusing on testing requirements for visitors

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 30, 2021 6:35 am

Resorts and hotels are exploring all avenues to ensure they are able to provide RT-PCR COVID tests to tourists upon arrival and departure.

From December 1st, Fiji will be open to all fully vaccinated travellers from Travel Partner Countries who will not need to quarantine.

When in the country, visitors will be required to take an approved COVID-19 test after 48 hours of arrival at the hotel.

Article continues after advertisement

They may also require COVID-19 test results to return to their countries of origin or another destination and this can be facilitated by the hotels on advance notice.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they are looking at how to manage these testing requirements.

“We must therefore consider if we get a 100,000 to 200,000 visitors in the first few months and it is looking like we will exceed this figure, can we access sufficient rapid antigen test because we must test every visitor and we must also test around 50,000 or more staff as the numbers increase on a monthly basis at least once.”

Lockington says they are factoring in all these issues to ensure they are ready to receive guests safely.

“Will there be sufficient tests available, are there currently enough labs available that can run the test, what is the capacity for each lab and can we turn around the test results so that no visitors misses their flight and then gives Fiji a bad rating that will discourage other people from returning.”

She adds these are all being discussed with operators as they race against time.

Fiji’s Travel Partners as at 22 October 2021:
Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Japan, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Palau, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Spain, Switzerland, Tonga, Tuvalu, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, Vanuatu.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.