Hotel worker reaches out to families in need

During these difficult times when families are struggling to put food on their tables, a hotel worker is trying to assist those in need.

Mother of two, Nilam Prasad lost her job, however, through the Sigatoka COVID Outreach she decided to give back to her community who are not able to provide for themselves.

Prasad says through the assistance of donors she has been able to reach out to more than 60 Fijians who are not able to provide for themselves.

“It’s a very hard time, especially during this COVID-19. My aim is to help those disabled, those suffering from stroke, single mothers, widows, and elderly.”

Shaukat Ali, who depends on social welfare assistance says they are grateful for the assistance provided by Sigatoka COVID outreach.

The group aims to reach out to more people.