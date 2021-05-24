Hotel worker looks forward to re-opening of border

Tourism workers in Nadi are not giving up as the industry prepares to receive international guests.

Tokatoka Resort staff, Karalaini Kautoga, is among a few who have been brought back to work as local tourism starts to build.

Kautoga says she was a bit emotional when she received the call to return to work as she has been home for seven months.

“Don’t lose hope as everything will soon get back to normal.”

During her time at home, the mother of four says she farmed a little just to help her husband.

The 40-year-old says that with resorts also opening, it’s a sign that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Kautoga is eager to get back to doing what she is passionate about with her staff.