Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Business

Hotel staff raises issues with bank loan repayment

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 9, 2022 6:30 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum is surprised that some banks are still not negotiating new arrangements with their customers regarding loan repayments.

This after a staff from the Sheraton Fiji Resort stated during the budget consultations today, that when she was without a job during the height of the pandemic, she had opted for the loan repayment holiday with her bank.

She highlighted that before COVID-19, her deductions with the bank loan were according to her previous pay which was at a higher rate.

Article continues after advertisement

However, she said after getting re-employed, her bank contacted her and informed her that she needed to start the loan repayment and the deductions would have to be at the same rate.


[Source: Fijian Government]

The staff said she tried to make a new arrangement but the bank refused.

She told the Attorney General that this made it even harder for her as she is earning less now.


[Source: Fijian Government]

The lady suggested that if there was any chance she could be allowed to withdraw funds from the FNPF preserved account to help in the repayment.

Responding to her queries, Sayed-Khaiyum said FNPF would not allow this as it would be for a loan repayment.

“My suggestion to you, I don’t know which bank it is but you could also talk to other banks and I’m surprised that they are not letting you make a new arrangement with a repayment because I know a lot of banks have done so.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds many Fijians have even come to them regarding the issue and they have tried to assist in any way possible.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.