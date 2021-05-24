Hotel staff raises issues with bank loan repayment

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum is surprised that some banks are still not negotiating new arrangements with their customers regarding loan repayments.

This after a staff from the Sheraton Fiji Resort stated during the budget consultations today, that when she was without a job during the height of the pandemic, she had opted for the loan repayment holiday with her bank.

She highlighted that before COVID-19, her deductions with the bank loan were according to her previous pay which was at a higher rate.

However, she said after getting re-employed, her bank contacted her and informed her that she needed to start the loan repayment and the deductions would have to be at the same rate.



The staff said she tried to make a new arrangement but the bank refused.

She told the Attorney General that this made it even harder for her as she is earning less now.



The lady suggested that if there was any chance she could be allowed to withdraw funds from the FNPF preserved account to help in the repayment.

Responding to her queries, Sayed-Khaiyum said FNPF would not allow this as it would be for a loan repayment.

“My suggestion to you, I don’t know which bank it is but you could also talk to other banks and I’m surprised that they are not letting you make a new arrangement with a repayment because I know a lot of banks have done so.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds many Fijians have even come to them regarding the issue and they have tried to assist in any way possible.