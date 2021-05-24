Hotel room rates demand-driven

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 7, 2021 5:30 am
More than 1, 300 visitors - mostly tourists have flown in since borders opened.

The tourism industry says hotels room rates are demand-driven and it hasn’t hiked up prices overnight because of international travelers.

Some properties which were charging as low as $99 dollars per night at one point have seen noticeably increased prices.

Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association and Tourism Fiji says most of the rates were set even before borders opened.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says most of the guests flying in since Wednesday were well aware of rates being charged by local hotels and resorts.

Lockington adds many of these tourists are in fact traveling on the government Bula Bubble package via Fiji Airways.

“It’s not like a hotel can simply change rate because they figured that things are open so I can do so. Those rates would have to be available in the system for some time”.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive shared similar sentiments.

“It’s not like the hotelier is sitting there deliberately, I want to gouge the customer, their software slowly increases the price”.

More than 1, 300 visitors – mostly tourists have flown in since borders opened.

