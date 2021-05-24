Hotel operators must be cautious about pricing

Local hotels will have to be cautious about pricing to remain a viable tourism destination when other competitive market starts to re-open.

ANZ Pacific Economist, Doctor Kishti Sen says hoteliers are currently at an advantage, pulling in majority of visitors from our biggest markets which includes Australia.

Dr Sen says Fiji is at the early stages of recovery, especially for the tourism industry and certain factors must be considered to maintain increasing visitors arrival numbers.

“I just hope that the tourism operators don’t forget the pain that they went through over the COVID period. Without the tourist coming in, it was a really painful period not only for the industry but for the whole of Fiji. We don’t want to risk that recovery by pricing ourselves out of the market.”

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek adds that the removal of the three day quarantine for international travellers has attracted tourists from other markets to confirm bookings to Fiji.

“We are going to see the American market now start to pick up from next week.”

He adds that visiting friends and relatives is now likely to pick up as well as many relatives overseas are now looking forward to visiting their home country.

The ANZ Pacific Economist says the underlying conditions for travel for our country is looking positive, and this is based on forward bookings and the general appetite for travel from interested visitors.