Hotel group begins food drive

Five hotels run by Marriott International have started a food drive to provide food packs to the needy.

The SOLIA LESU or give back initiative was at Narewa Village today, handing over cooked meals to tourism workers who are on reduced hours or leave without pay.

Multi Property Vice President Fiji Marriott Neeraj Chadha says senior executives decided to give back to workers, and the resort pitched in as well.

“Some of our associates gave us some thoughts, one obviously is to come to the villages but also go out to the wider communities thats been impacted and that also includes people who are serving the communities such as the police and health workers.”

The Solia Lesu drive also provided meals to staff at Nadi Hospital and to police officers working on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

Organisers say they will continue to provide food packs and are inviting others to join the cause.
























