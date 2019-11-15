Home

Hotel and tourism workers in Savusavu stand to lose their job

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:44 pm
Approximately 30 percent of workers in the hotel and tourism sector in Savusavu stand to lose their jobs in the next few days.

Savusavu Town Council Administrator Justin Hunter says some hoteliers will cease their operation soon for about two months as there have been no bookings made following lockdowns and travel restrictions placed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hunter says the workers will be laid off from different hotels, resorts and other small tourism operators.

Article continues after advertisement

Tourist arrivals into Savusavu dropped in the last couple of weeks as a result of travel restrictions, which Hunter says affects approximately 90 percent of their total arrivals.

He says they expect this to get worse in the next few days as countries put in place stringent lockdowns and travel restriction measures.

Hunter adds, the closure of hotels will subsequently affect other small businesses in Savusavu.

Some hotels are already running on minimal staff.

Bulk of the tourists who come to Savusavu are from New Zealand and Australia.

