Business
Hot Bread Kitchen increases prices from tomorrow
March 17, 2022 6:31 pm
Hot Bread Kitchen.
Leading bakery chain, The Hot Bread Kitchen has announced it will increase the price of various bread and pastry products from tomorrow.
The company says these changes are due to recent increases in flour and other raw materials over the last few months.
Hot Bread Kitchen says it is apologetic to customers about the short notice.
Article continues after advertisement
The increases only relate to products which are not under price-control by the Fijian Commerce and Consumer Commission.
Advertisement