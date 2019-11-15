Hot Bread creates 65 jobs with 27th shop

The Hot Bread Kitchen’s investment continues as it opened a new shop in Lautoka today.

The new branch which cost $750, 000 to build will create employment for 65 Fijians.

Director Hot Bread Kitchen Dr Ili Kubuabola Samisoni says the shop site is strategically selected within the CBD of Lautoka in Namoli.

Dr Samisoni says customers will be able to enjoy the car parking space in front of the shop, something that has always been a concern for shoppers.

She says the new shop will have a sitting capacity of 60 customers at a time making Namoli one of the biggest eateries the Hot Bread Kitchen has to offer.