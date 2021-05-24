Home

Hospitality workers must be well versed with protocols

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 15, 2021 6:00 am
Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington. [File Photo]

Hotel operators need to ensure that they train their workers on new COVID safe protocols.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington, says some operators may decide to gradually bring back all staff.

Lockington says this process will ensure hospitality workers are well versed with what’s expected of them.

“You will have to make sure that tourism is a seven-day-a-week sort of business and operators need enough hands on deck. You can’t bring workers back at the last minute without having them coached and trained with COVID safe protocols.”

She adds Fiji needs to make use of every opportunity before the big day to ensure a safe return to business.

Entertainment in hotels and resorts is slowly returning, meaning more Fijians are getting their jobs back.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says operators will train staff to get them up to speed.

Tourism Fiji believes Fiji has everything that people are looking forward to which includes family travellers, adventure, luxury, and the beautiful combination of beaches, sun, and sand.

