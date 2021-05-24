Home

Business

Hope not shattered despite losing job

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 18, 2021 4:25 pm
Steven Seeto

While the COVID-19 pandemic has deterred a father of five from achieving his goals, it has however not shattered his hope.

Steven Seeto who worked as a Chef in a restaurant in Nadi lost his job almost two years ago.

Seeto found a job almost two weeks ago, at a new restaurant in Navua.

The 38-year old says during the phase when he was unemployed he ensured his family is looked after.

“My trade, cookery skills, I had to catch up on it again, and money-wise the field that I had to opt for instead of my trade wasn’t that promising but I had to do it to keep me afloat. I just found odd jobs to keep me afloat”.

Seeto who has ten years of experience currently helps out his uncle who opened up a business in Navua.

He remains optimistic about going back to do what he loves doing.

Seeto says his family has been his biggest support during the difficult phase of his life.

