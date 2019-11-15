Hong Kong Disneyland will close again after a surge in coronavirus cases

Hong Kong Disneyland is once again closing its gates.

The resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down after Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing measures following a rise of 52 new coronavirus cases in the city.

“As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15,” a Disney (DIS) spokesperson said.

The hotels at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort will remain open with “adjusted levels of services,” according to the spokesperson.

“They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as social distancing measures and increased cleaning and sanitization,” the statement read.

Disney’s parks and resorts are a major part of the company’s business.

The unit brought in more $26 billion in fiscal 2019, but it was hit hard last quarter because of the pandemic when its operating profit fell 58% compared to last year.

The re-closure of Hong Kong Disneyland comes days after the company opened its most important resort: Walt Disney World.