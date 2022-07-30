Historical sales in June for Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways banked $127m for June sales.

Fiji Airways banked $127m for June sales only, a record of all records by the company according to Managing Director and Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen.

Viljoen says this is spectacular for the national airline as it continues to get back on track following the impacts of the pandemic.

He adds while they wait for July’s results, they’ve already noticed that weekly bookings or seats sold have been growing by six percent until December.

“We are currently holding 403,694 bookings compared to 2019 the same period 379,382 it is nearly seven percent ahead. When I look at markets, the Australian market is also growing every week by five percent, we are currently holding 195,335 bookings for the remainder of July through to December compared to 157,156 in 2019. That’s 24 percent ahead, that’s spectacular and remarkable results.”

Viljoen says some may say they are smiling straight to the bank, but the high fuel price due to the Russia-Ukraine war has put a dent to this to some extent.

The Fiji Airways boss says these figures and the performance of the tourism sector should tell us that it’s time to look to the future.

Viljoen adds it’s time to leave behind the pains that the pandemic caused and forge ahead stronger, leaner and ready to deal with the challenges being thrust upon us by the current high fuel prices and the resultant higher inflation.