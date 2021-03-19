Business
Historic Amazon union drive set to conclude
March 30, 2021 9:57 am
Organisers from the RWDSU have been posted at the Bessemer plant for weeks. [Source: BBC]
Officials are set to reveal the outcome of a high-profile battle in Bessemer, Alabama that could establish the first unionised Amazon warehouse in the US.
Ballots will start being counted on Tuesday after more than a month of voting ends on Monday.
The fight is a key test for Amazon, which has faced criticism around the world over its working conditions during the pandemic.
Article continues after advertisement
The e-commerce giant has fiercely opposed the effort.
If it loses, it would be forced to enter formal negotiations with representatives from the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) over a contract for nearly 6,000 staff at the warehouse, located just outside Birmingham, a city in the north-central region of Alabama.
Sponsored Links