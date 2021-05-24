Highest vacancy rates recorded since pre-pandemic

April had Fiji recording its highest vacancy rate since before the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

This comes as a first for Fiji, a Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update, has been released.

The update is compulsory under the Electoral Act and needs to be released within 14 days after the campaign period starts. The official campaign period started on April 26.

In the update, the labour market conditions have been improving, with new jobs advertised increasing by 168.1% to 1,742 jobs in the year to March 2022 owing to improved recruitment intentions across all industries, and particularly higher for the tourism and service-related sectors.

Fiji faced a massive issue from two years ago, when the pandemic arrived, with many in the hotel and hospitality sector losing their job due to the shutting down of travel.

April also saw annual inflation standing at 4.7 percent with increases noted in the food, alcoholic, beverages and tobacco, transport, restaurants and hotels, housing and clothing and footwear categories.

Food prices rose by 7.1 percent, affected by existing pandemic-induced bottlenecks, recent events surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, the domestic effects of Tropical Cyclone Cody and the recent sugar price review.

As of last Thursday, liquidity in the banking system remains high and stands at $2,092.7 million.