Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Prepare COVID safe workplaces: Dr Fong|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|
Full Coverage

Business

High-risk businesses reminded of protocols

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 12:43 pm
The Ministry of Commerce has implemented COVID-safe protocols for high-risk businesses in preparation for the reopening.[Source: Ministry of Commerce]

The Ministry of Commerce has implemented COVID-safe protocols for high-risk businesses in preparation for the reopening.

The Ministry today conducted communicative consultations with salon services, cinema operators, restaurants cafes and food court operators, gym operators, and tattoo parlor owners to discuss protocols for COVID safe operations.

The consultation was organized to re-emphasize the importance of implementing COVID safe measures for businesses to run within the ambit of their approved Permit to Operate.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier highlighted that from October 4th all workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship and high risk businesses will be able to open at 70 percent capacity but only for fully vaccinated people.

As part of the Vaccination Authentication Exercise, a VAX-Check tool will be rolled out to allow for real-time digital verification of vaccination status.

This can be used at venues to confirm the vaccine status of patrons.

Bainimarama had warned those who will not respect the measures risk serious fines or being shut down.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.