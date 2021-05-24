High-risk businesses reminded of protocols

The Ministry of Commerce has implemented COVID-safe protocols for high-risk businesses in preparation for the reopening.

The Ministry today conducted communicative consultations with salon services, cinema operators, restaurants cafes and food court operators, gym operators, and tattoo parlor owners to discuss protocols for COVID safe operations.

The consultation was organized to re-emphasize the importance of implementing COVID safe measures for businesses to run within the ambit of their approved Permit to Operate.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier highlighted that from October 4th all workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship and high risk businesses will be able to open at 70 percent capacity but only for fully vaccinated people.

As part of the Vaccination Authentication Exercise, a VAX-Check tool will be rolled out to allow for real-time digital verification of vaccination status.

This can be used at venues to confirm the vaccine status of patrons.

Bainimarama had warned those who will not respect the measures risk serious fines or being shut down.