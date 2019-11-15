High possibility of a gold mine in Macuata

There is a high possibility of a gold mine being established in Macuata, Vanua Levu.

For the last nine years, Kalo Exploration Limited has been undertaking drilling and exploration works in Cirianiu and Coqeloa, looking for gold deposits.

In a briefing on their operations to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources yesterday, Kalo Exploration Ltd Chairman Michael Nesbitt says their existing exploration at Cirianiu has indicated a significant potential in the area.

Nesbitt says they started drilling in 2010 and have drilled 32 diamond drill holes totaling 4,600 meters.

They have also sampled and mapped over 145 tranches, totaling 11km in their exploration works.

Of the 12 exploration licenses active in the Northern Division, the company currently holds two – one for Cirianiu and the other for Coqeloa.

According to the Manager Mines Division Raymond Mohammed, there are only three Exploration licenses in the country that are at its advanced exploration stage and one of them is the Cirianiu Project.

Being an advanced exploration project means there is high probability that it will develop into a mine.

Minister Jone Usamate also visited the drilling site and expressed his appreciation for the company’s commitment for investing in Fiji’s Mineral Sector.

To date, the company has invested over $9 million for the exploration works.