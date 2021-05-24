High liquidity, remittances and foreign reserves

Home

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:30 am

Liquidity in the banking system stood at over $1.6B as at 30th August.

According to the Reserve Bank of Fiji Economic Review for last month, liquidity is expected to remain high due to further quantitative easing measures by the RBF.

In July 2021, a general fall was noted in commercial banks’ lending and deposit rates.

The Reserve Bank says inward remittances including mobile money transfers rose by 24.5 percent to total $389 million in the first half of this year.

This was largely underpinned by higher inflows from personal transfers, which more-than-offset negative contributions from the compensation of employees and migrant transfer categories.

The RBF also states that Foreign reserves remain above adequate levels owing to external loan drawdowns, the additional Special Drawing Rights allocation of $283.7m by the International Monetary Fund, coupled with lower import payments.

As of 31st August, foreign reserves were $3.3B, sufficient to cover just over 11.4 months of retained imports.

Foreign reserves are forecast to remain comfortable in the medium term supported by structured external Government borrowings.

