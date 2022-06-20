High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada

[Source: Reuters]

The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada’s economy is growing, say analysts

This is after the surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.

Once inflation gets built into an economy it tends to become more difficult to bring under control without triggering an economic slowdown, or even a recession.

Canada’s consumer price index data for May, due on Wednesday, which will include new basket weights that are unlikely to have a major impact, is expected to show inflation climbing above April’s three-decade-high of 6.8%.

What central banks dread is a situation in which price increases become self-fulfilling – expectations for higher prices cause people to raise wage demands and accelerate purchases, driving further price increases.