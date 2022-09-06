High demand for Fijian aged-care workers

[File Photo]

There is a high demand for Fijian workers overseas.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijian workers are contributing positively to the aged-care industry as they are well known to be very good with children and aged people who require looking after.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of Fijian women are currently working in the West Coast of North America providing aged-care services.

“We have literally a few thousand in particular women working on the west coast of North America. A lot of them illegally, some of them legally providing aged care services. That’s the sort of demand for our people, and of course, we have got a shortage of fruit pickers.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji continues to lose experienced people in different fields, which is a concern.

He adds that skilled personnel are moving across due to lucrative offers from overseas markets.