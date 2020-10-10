High demand for eggplant and okra in New Zealand

An eggplant and okra exporter has been enjoying the high demand from New Zealand.

Nadi farmer, Nilesh Goundar says the pandemic has not in any way affected his business as he continues to supply and meet the demand.

Goundar says in a week he exports 500kg of eggplant and at least 700kg of okra.

He says income earned from farming is his bread and butter.

According to Goundar, eggplant and okra are easy to plant and maintain.

He says he only plants these two vegetables in his 50 acres of farmland and they take at least 2 months to fully grow.

Goundar has been exporting to New Zealand since 1988 and does not supply locally.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Western Division remains the ideal place to farm eggplant and okra.