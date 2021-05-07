Home

High demand affects stock

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 4:15 pm

NewWorld supermarket has noticed a decrease in their stock level caused by the increase in demand for certain supplies.

This comes as people are preparing for the anticipated lockdown this weekend.

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Royce says that this is because customers are buying more than they usually do.

“Of recently we’ve seen a demand in demand for toilet paper something that Australia went through I thought that we would have learned from that by now but yeah there’s a slight increase but nothing that we can’t handle but nothing that is not able to be controlled at this time.”

Royce added that the long lines outside their supermarket are because 40 people are allowed at any given time to conduct their shopping.

