Business

HFC supports anti-bribery campaign

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 3:10 pm

Corruption is endemic and rampant everywhere and Fiji is no exception.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption’s Deputy Commissioner Rashmi Aslam says it becomes important to bring innovative approaches to promote integrity and honesty.

Aslam made these comments as HFC Bank joined FICAC’s ‘I don’t accept bribes’ commitment adding there is a need to address corruption.

The Deputy Commissioner says bribery is the most difficult offence to detect and is the main contributor to corruption.

One of the misconceptions of bribery is that it is a victimless crime.

The HFC Bank has joined fight against bribery and promoting the value of integrity.

The management and staffs of HFC Bank will undergo awareness and training the Corruption Prevention department of FICAC.

This will be extended to all branch offices around the country.

 

