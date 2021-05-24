Home

Business

HFC Bank welcomes new biller, Tower Insurance

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 11, 2022 12:58 pm
Rakesh Ram

HFC Bank has announced that Tower Insurance Fiji Limited has joined its online Bill Payment platform.

Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says HFC Bank’s Bill Pay service improves the speed and convenience of paying bills – a critical component to the ability and growth of any business in this digital era.

He adds now, with the inclusion of Tower Insurance to its growing list of billers, HFC Bank customers have the option to make insurance premium payments from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Tower Insurance Head of Pacific Digital Distribution, Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa says the service will make it easier for their mutual customers to pay their insurance premiums and protect their assets.

HFC has made a $40m investment to its Core Banking System and digital enhancement project.

The project is earmarked for completion by mid-2023.

