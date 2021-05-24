HFC Bank supports Cancer Society

HFC Bank has donated $5,000 to Fiji Cancer Society.

This is a culmination of the Banks vigorous fundraising campaigns held in October.

HFC Bank Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says this has been a passionate cause for the Bank for several years.

Fundraising within the organization was spearheaded by the bank’s Social

Club Committee and assisted by Senior Management Staff.

Ram says their contribution provides much-needed financial assistance for the Fiji Cancer Society to continue helping those diagnosed with cancer.

Fiji Cancer Society’s President and Chair, Makarava Wilson says the Society provides nonclinical support to cancer patients, including medication when it’s not under the free drug list, prosthetic bras and breasts for women who have undergone surgery.

Wilson says they also provide transportation and medical supplies including oxygen tanks, diapers, wipes, colostomy bags and other services.

He is encouraging every Fijian to continue self-examination of their bodies and remember that early detection is key to fighting this illness.