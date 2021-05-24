Home

Business

HFC Bank embarks on a $40m new digital investment

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 12:45 pm
CEO Rakesh Ram has announced that HFC Bank has made a $40 million investment in the bank’s new core banking system (CBS) and digital enhancements.

HFC Bank has made huge strides in building its capacity as the only locally owned bank and has boosted these efforts with its latest digital investment.

CEO Rakesh Ram has announced that HFC Bank has made a $40 million investment in the bank's new core banking system (CBS) and digital enhancements.

Ram adds that this is a landmark event to venture into such a large investment, which will create a new banking experience for our customers.

He adds that since HFC first became a fully-fledged bank, it worked to compete with the existing international banks, and this project will create a new banking experience for its customers.

Ram says the CBS project has been on the horizon as part of the bank’s vision and strategies to improve and enhance its digital capabilities.

“In terms of customer convenience,safety and in terms of customer accessibility and we believe that the huge investment we are making is the right platform for HFC Bank to be able to provide the most advanced, the most digital, the most convenient and the best quality service to our customers in terms of your Fijian bank being able to provide you a real solution.”

This signing between HFC and TCS BaNCS marks the commencement of the implementation, which is planned over the next 15 months and is earmarked for completion by mid-2023.

