Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

HFC Bank donated $10,000 to FENC

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 12, 2020 4:20 pm
In an effort to assist Fijians who are struggling, the HFC Bank donated $10,000 towards the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji.

In an effort to assist Fijians who are struggling, the HFC Bank donated $10,000 towards the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji.

Bank’s Treasurer Umesh Prasad says the donation will complement the efforts of the foundation

Prasad says through the donation basic school supplies such as school uniforms, shoes, bags, books and stationeries will be provided for the unfortunate children.

Article continues after advertisement

“Although we are in difficult circumstances, we need to invest in our future generations and one of the best ways to do that is to get our future leaders educated today.”

Prasad says education is one of the main instruments for reducing poverty and inequality and lays a foundation for sustained economic growth.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.