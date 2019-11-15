HFC Bank donated $10,000 to FENC

In an effort to assist Fijians who are struggling, the HFC Bank donated $10,000 towards the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji.

Bank’s Treasurer Umesh Prasad says the donation will complement the efforts of the foundation

Prasad says through the donation basic school supplies such as school uniforms, shoes, bags, books and stationeries will be provided for the unfortunate children.

“Although we are in difficult circumstances, we need to invest in our future generations and one of the best ways to do that is to get our future leaders educated today.”

Prasad says education is one of the main instruments for reducing poverty and inequality and lays a foundation for sustained economic growth.