HFC Bank-BSP Interchange now active

HFC Bank has activated its highly anticipated interchange service with BSP Financial Group Ltd.

Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says this partnership is a significant enhancement towards the Bank’s commitment to achieving its digital goals to cater to their growing customer base.

He adds their customers now have additional access through 121 BSP ATMs for cash withdrawals, balance enquiry transactions, additional access through over 2,000 BSP EFTPOS for purchases and cash withdrawals.

The same also applies to BSP customers on all HFC Bank terminals.

Ram says this is a great example of joint approach by commercial Banks to advance the digital platform, which also aligns to the recent decision by the Association of Banks in Fiji to phase out all cheques in Fiji within two years.

He adds this initiative also coincides with the proposed implementation of the National Payment System by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

BSP Country Head, Haroon Ali, says they’re delighted with this newest interchange arrangement.

Ali says these bilateral partnerships allow them to achieve their goal of financial inclusivity and move Fijians towards digital banking channels.