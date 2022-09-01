HFC Bank and FINTEL partner for project

[Photo: Supplied]

HFC Bank has partnered with FINTEL for multimillion-dollar funding for a digital enhancement in the Southern Cross Cable Network [SCCN].

This relates to the new submarine cable system dubbed ‘SX NEXT’.

The SCCN is an optical fibre submarine cable network that links Fiji’s international telecommunications systems with the rest of the world and provides the bulk of Fiji’s internet and data access.

Consisting of three diverse submarine cable routes, more than 20 access points, and over 43,000km, the Southern Cross ecosystem will support high capacity and low latency routes between Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tokelau, Kiribati, Hawaii, and the United States West Coast.

The NEXT system will boost the capacity of the SCCN ecosystem by approximately 500 per cent, to around 100 Terabits/second.

To put this in perspective, this would allow the transfer of 10 billion photos on Facebook in just over 300 seconds