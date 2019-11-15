Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Hertz soars 15% after naming new CEO

CNN
May 19, 2020 11:10 am
Hertz (HTZ) has named a new CEO to help the the troubled car rental company turn things around. Shares soared nearly 15% in early trading. [Source: CNN]

Hertz (HTZ) has named a new CEO to help the the troubled car rental company turn things around. Shares soared nearly 15% in early trading.

Paul Stone will take charge of Hertz effective immediately, replacing Kathryn Marinello after a nearly four-year tenure.

Stone was previously chief retail officer at outdoor retailer Cabela’s and was also a vice president at Sam’s Club.

Article continues after advertisement

The near-zero travel demand during the coronavirus pandemic has battered Hertz, which rents cars under the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands in the United States.

The company missed an important payment that was due to a group of lenders in late April, though the creditors granted Hertz a temporary lifeline in early May.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.