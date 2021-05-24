Here's everything Amazon announced at its big product event — including a $999 robot

Amazon is continuing its quest to cover our homes and bodies with Amazon devices.

At a livestreamed media event on Tuesday, the company showed off a handful of new Amazon-branded products, including an Echo device that hangs on the wall and acts as a digital whiteboard for the home, an interactive video chat portal for kids, and a Ring security service that monitors activity on your property. And then there’s a new robot equipped with cameras named Astro that navigates your home while you’re away.

The announcements come as Amazon (AMZN) looks for more ways to push people deeper into its ecosystem, especially when it comes to interacting with products around the house. The latest batch of products not only join Amazon’s existing collection of smart speakers and wearables but its lineup of oddball devices, which range from voice-assistant connected microwaves to wall clocks.

“Smart home potential extends well beyond where we are today,” said Jonathan Collins, a research director at market research firm ABI Research. “Not every new Amazon product category can be successful and many are dropped quite quickly, but it is clear that Amazon is continually trying new product ideas to see where there is demand and where it can create additional value to further strengthen its relationship with consumers.”