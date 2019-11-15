Heineken had a brutal March

People are drinking more beer these days. They’re just not buying Heineken.

The Dutch brewer reported its global sales slid 14% in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread. Its total first-quarter profit fell 68%.

Heineken, which also brews Amstel and Lagunitas IPA, also said beer volumes dipped 2.1% for the first three months of the year.

The company attributed the losses to worldwide closures of its sales “outlets,” meaning largely restaurants and pubs.

Heineken (HEINY) said its performance is “expected to worsen” through the year. It also scrapped its guidance because of the “lack of visibility on the end date of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Shares fell 1% in Wednesday trading.