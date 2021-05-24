Heathrow to trial fast-tracking vaccinated arrivals

Two of the world’s biggest airlines will trial fast-track lanes at Heathrow airport for fully-vaccinated arrivals.

Under the scheme passengers on four routes will be able to upload their vaccination status before boarding.

The trial by British Airways and Virgin Atlantic comes as the aviation industry calls for quarantine-free travel to the UK from lower-risk amber list countries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is set to announce such a scheme this week.

The move comes just days after the UK government announced that most lockdown measures in England would be eased from 19 July.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Mr Shapps would update MPs on international travel and removing “the need for fully-vaccinated arrivals to isolate when they return from an amber list country”.

However, as cases continue to rise in the UK, health experts have highlighted that no vaccines are 100% effective.

Most popular holiday destinations are currently on the amber list, meaning that people must isolate for up to 10 days on their return to the UK.