Business

Heathrow can appeal against third runway block

| @BBCWorld
May 8, 2020 9:56 am
Heathrow Airport has been granted permission to appeal against a block on its plans for a third runway. [Source: BBC]

Heathrow Airport has been granted permission to appeal against a block on its plans for a third runway.

In February the Court of Appeal found the government decision to allow the plans to go ahead was unlawful.

At the time the court said the government had not taken its climate commitments into account, but Heathrow said it would appeal.

Article continues after advertisement

The Supreme Court has now given permission for an appeal to go ahead.

Heathrow said it would go ahead with the appeal, despite the aviation sector taking a massive hit from the coronavirus crisis.

