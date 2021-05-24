Health protocols will remain

The Suva Retailers Association says the opening of containment borders will not mean ease in COVID health protocols.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says they expect to see an influx of people visiting the City once borders are lifted.

Patel says businesses will continue to implement safety measures.

“We have strict guidelines to follow because if we don’t follow, we can be fined and no business at this point want to be fined.”

Even though Suva City is adapting to a new normal, the President also highlighted that it’s unfortunate some traders had to close down because they could not meet their funding obligations.

15 retailers have shut down permanently due to financial constraints brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

