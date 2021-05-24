Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|
Full Coverage

Business

Health protocols will remain

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 16, 2021 5:20 am
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

The Suva Retailers Association says the opening of containment borders will not mean ease in COVID health protocols.

Association President, Jitesh Patel says they expect to see an influx of people visiting the City once borders are lifted.

Patel says businesses will continue to implement safety measures.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have strict guidelines to follow because if we don’t follow, we can be fined and no business at this point want to be fined.”

Even though Suva City is adapting to a new normal, the President also highlighted that it’s unfortunate some traders had to close down because they could not meet their funding obligations.

15 retailers have shut down permanently due to financial constraints brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.