Health Ministry PS clarifies market vendors can serve mixed kava

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong has clarified that market vendors are permitted to sell and serve mixed kava to customers.

This was highlighted following a question posed by the Lautoka City Council Special Administrator Beatrice Nast during the 2020/2021 Budget Consultations.

Nast says that the Council was informed yesterday and wanted to clarify if whether this was a breach of any protocol under the COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Fong explained that this is similar to a restaurant setting adding that if they are permitted to cook and serve food in restaurants using their most hygienic measures the same can apply for those mixing kava for a large number of people.

He stressed that at some point there were discussions that the person mixing kava might spread disease around.

However, Dr Fong says that if this was the case then most of Fiji would be infected already.