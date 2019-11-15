Hardware Company signs Voluntary Compliance Framework

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has signed a Voluntary Compliance Framework with R.C. Manubhai & Company Pte Limited and Ajax Spurway Fasteners Pte Limited.

R.C Manubhai is the third business from the hardware industry to come on board.

Chief executive Joel Abraham says the best way to ensure businesses are compliant, and the rights of Fijian consumers are being protected, is through a collaborative approach with businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

The VCF is a set of guidelines to make sure that businesses comply with the FCCC act and operate fairly, without constant oversight by FCCC.

This was introduced after noting low compliance levels.

Abraham commended the companies for signing up, especially considering their reputation as operators in Fiji’s hardware industry.