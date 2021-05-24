Hard work pays off for Seaqaqa farmer

Hard work and perseverance is the key to a 42-year-old farmer’s journey to becoming the best livestock farmer in Vunivere, Seaqaqa in Macuata.

Ajesh Maharaj now has 84 acres of land and is searching for more to grow his farm.

He breeds goats, sheep and cattle on his livestock farm.

The father of three says one of his most challenging moments was Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

“I lost plenty of animals that night 60 sheep and 40 goats, I also lost my home. After that, I started again, I built my house slowly, then I built my shed again, then I started building my stock again and today I have forgotten that day.”

He says this made him even stronger as he slowly built his farm back to where it is now.

The Seaqaqa man is now a prominent livestock farmer in the North and is urging all farmers to strive for the best.