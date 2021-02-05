Hard Rock Café in Denarau closed for good

The Hard Rock Café in Denarau has permanently closed.

The Jacks of Fiji owned restaurant shut operations late last year following the downfall of the tourism industry due to the pandemic.

Around July last year there were indications of the café closing down and when asked, Jack’s of Fiji did not confirm.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News also understands that Jack’s has parted ways with the US brand.

A new restaurant, Cantina Bar and Grill also owned by Jack’s of Fiji is now operating from the ground floor.

Around 12 staff that were terminated in April last year from the company are based at the new establishment.