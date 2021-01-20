Home

Growth in demand for mobile food trucks

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
January 21, 2021 5:30 am

With the number for mobile food trucks growing in Fiji, there is one food truck that is making a name for itself in Suva.

Brothers Randall and Curtis Kamea own The Fiji Food Truck in Suva and say there is a growing demand in Fiji for new foods, such as Bao Buns.

“That’s the biggest challenge trying constantly to keep up with what the people want, changing the menus and all that.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are planning to have another Fiji Food Truck in the Western Division and hopefully grow their business even more.

