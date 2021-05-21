Home

Growth in agricultural sector despite natural disasters

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 25, 2021 11:56 am

Fiji’s agricultural production and supply have not been affected even with two back to back cyclones experienced earlier this year.

The agricultural exports have been steadily increasing over the last five years.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says the devastating impact of the recent cyclones scaled up the demand for immediate recovery and rehabilitation in Fiji’s agricultural sector.

He says the agricultural sector has grown from $67 million in 2016 to $106 million in 2020 with the volume growth of 16 percent.

“We have been affected by COVID-19 and we have also been affected by several natural disasters and we are quite resilient to natural disasters particularly cyclone and floods and this is not something new that we have faced”.

Doctor Reddy says the Ministry has designed the Cash for Cultivation initiative to respond to farmer’s needs and sanction green growth amongst those who were severely affected during the recent cyclones.

The Cash for Cultivation program contributes to food security of farming households and stimulates rural economy.

