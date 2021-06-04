Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Soldiers in outer islands await clearance|35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|COVID-19 measures can save lives|We face difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|
Full Coverage

Business

Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 5, 2021 12:07 pm

Agricultural land used for sugarcane farming has become highly sought out by people and businesses who want to use the land for other purposes.

Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar, Voreqe Bainimarama revealed in parliament that the sector continues to face challenges and one emerging issue is the demand for land leases.

“There is a rising demand on agricultural land due to competing needs for developments including industrial, residential and other commercial purposes. As per industry records, 10 requests for re-zoning of agricultural sugarcane land are made every week on average.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama adds there is a growing number of applications to re-zone land used for sugarcane farming.

He adds while government agencies involved in the sugar industry are consulted, they have no say in the final decision.

“The Sugar Industry Tribunal, FSC and Sugarcane Growers Council together inspect the land and provide opinion on whether the land can be re-zoned. Even if policies such as the sugarcane land use policy is developed, the enforcement would become a challenge given that the final authority to re-zone rests with Lands Department for State land Town and Country Planning for all other lands.”

The Prime Minister also told the House that issues such as expiring leases, low sugarcane harvest and labour shortages continue to affect the growth of the sector.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.