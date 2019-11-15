Grindr and Twitter face out of control complaint

Dating app Grindr and a Twitter-owned advertising-tech firm have been accused of unlawfully sharing users’ data.

It is part of a wider investigation by the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) into the “out of control” advertising industry and profiling of customers.

Along with four other ad-tech companies, they face huge fines if found to be in breach of EU data laws.

Grindr has yet to respond but Twitter said it had temporarily disabled the relevant account.