Grills Restaurant goes fully online

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 16, 2021 4:09 am

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali says more businesses are becoming responsive to the current situation.

Ali says this is encouraging as the country battles a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Permanent Secretary was applauding Grills Restaurant and Bar in Laucala Bay Suva for becoming the first food business to take their services online.

He says the move is relevant to the current situation.

“We encourage all businesses to make this type of investment and pivot their business and operation towards becoming more responsive to the present situation.”

Grills Restaurant and Bar Director Vimal Kumar say they have received over 3,000 orders since slowly moving online in April and they are fully online since Monday.

“We are generally overwhelmed with the response we are getting from the people, I mean I was very spectacle because I don’t know if online payment is going to work but it has made a difference already.”

The business through this has been able to keep the jobs of fifteen employees.

He assures the operations adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

 

