Greenlight for club and bars

Clubs, bars, taverns and gaming venues will be allowed to safely re-open for business from 11th November.

The Ministry of Commerce says this must be done in accordance with their COVID protocols.

In order for these businesses to open, a ‘Permit to Operate’ will be required, and applications can be lodged online via COVID Pass Portal.

Operators must submit all relevant documents, including agreed protocols, and employers and employees Vaccination Cards with consent by 30 November 2021.

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says there is a lot at stake with borders opening soon, as Fiji will have thousands of visitors.

He adds these toutists visitors aren’t only looking for safe hotels, but safe Fijian experiences from restaurants to retail.

With over 80 percent of adults fully vaccinated, Fiji is now in its next phase of response which includes the re-opening of clubs, bars and taverns.