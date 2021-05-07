Green list countries: New rules for England revealed

Twelve destinations have been put on a green travel list for people in England, meaning anyone returning will not need to quarantine from 17 May.

A new traffic light system of rules means international travel will no longer be illegal.

However, places on the green list – which includes Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar – have their own restrictions on who can visit from abroad.

Article continues after advertisement

The transport secretary said the UK approach was “necessarily cautious”.

But the travel industry has said it is too cautious and called it a reopening of air travel “in name only”.

Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal will be added to England’s red list of countries from 04:00 BST on Wednesday 12 May, meaning travellers from those destinations will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.