Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 4:45 pm

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on many sectors and the dairy industry is no different.

The Fiji Corporative Dairy Company Limited has confirmed that some grant programs have been rolled out which is being used by farmers during this pandemic to make the dairy sector more resilient.

Chief Executive, Kushmendra Prasad says they are working closely with the Agriculture Ministry and Fiji dairy to ensure the industry adapts to rapid changes.

“We have provided farmers with whatever they needed with the help of the Ministry of Health and the Agriculture Ministry. We delivered it to their doorstep.”

Prasad says despite the restrictions in place to slow down the spread of the COVID-19, domestic dairy production keeps growing.

The FCDCL is expecting a significant increase in the milk supply due to the provision of markets.

