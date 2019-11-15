Home

Gradual increase in export of fresh produce

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 6, 2020 6:09 am

There has been a gradual increase in the export of fresh produce and vegetables.

General Manager of Nature’s Way Co-operative, Donald Pickering says New Zealand is buying more eggplants, mango, papaya, and breadfruit.

However, this is still 51 tonnes below last year’s export levels.

“We have been impacted by COVID-19 in terms of the limited flights into Australia and New Zealand and also the cost of freight as well so it has greatly impacted the export sector.”

 He adds apart from COVID-19, climate change is also affecting their ability to increase output.

“The weather in the west has changed a lot and we are getting a lot of longer dry spells and we are coming into the cyclone season now. That is impacting our exports. The farmers also prepare for the cyclone season.”

Nature’s Way Co-operative has also seen an increase in the number of new farmers, most of them, former hotel staff trying to earn for the families.

 

